Lakers' Lonzo Ball: To remain out Sunday vs. New York
Ball (knee) will not play during Sunday's contest against the Knicks, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.
Ball will miss his fourth straight game Sunday due to a swollen left knee. The team has not provided an official timetable for his return and he is being evaluated on a day-to-day basis. In his stead, Tyler Ennis and Jordan Clarkson will likely continue seeing the bulk of the run at point guard.
