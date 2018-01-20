Ball (knee) will not play during Sunday's contest against the Knicks, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.

Ball will miss his fourth straight game Sunday due to a swollen left knee. The team has not provided an official timetable for his return and he is being evaluated on a day-to-day basis. In his stead, Tyler Ennis and Jordan Clarkson will likely continue seeing the bulk of the run at point guard.

