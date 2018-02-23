Ball (knee) will play Friday against the Mavs but will have a minutes restriction, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Ball has gone more than 40 days between games, so the Lakers will understandably ease him back into action, and coach Luke Walton said he's still deciding whether or not the rookie will immediately return to the starting five. Regardless, with Ball's minutes expected to be limited, he's best avoided in daily fantasy contests for the time being. The Lakers also play Saturday in Sacramento, and the team will hold Ball out of that contest on the second night of a back-to-back. Walton implied that that could continue to be the case in the short term considering how much time Ball has missed.