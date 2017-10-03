Ball will not return to Monday's preseason game against the Nuggets after suffering a mild left ankle sprain, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports

While sitting him for the rest of the game could just be precaution taken by the Lakers, the ankle injury is worth keeping an eye on as it could affect Ball's workload for the rest of the preseason and potentially into the start of the regular season. Despite the injury, the rookie point guard played 21 minutes and recorded eight points, four assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal.