Pippen posted 18 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3PT, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and four steals over 29 minutes of Sunday's 121-114 win over the Stars.

Pippen corralled a season-high four steals in the loss while shooting a poor 37.5 percent from the field. In 19 appearances, Pippen has averaged 21.4 points, 5.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 27.9 minutes.