Dinwiddie posted 18 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 127-117 loss to the Timberwolves.

The Lakers sacrificed a bit of size by implementing Dinwiddie amid LeBron James' (illness) absence, but the combo worked out fairly well thanks to a balanced line from the former Brooklyn Net. Dinwiddie wasn't afraid to mix it up and made the Timberwolves pay with a perfect night from the charity stripe. He also collected seven assists. his highest total since joining the Lakers.