Dinwiddie is in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Bucks, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Despite D'Angelo Russello returning to the lineup Tuesday, LeBron James' (ankle) absence will allow Dinwiddie to remain in the starting five. Dinwiddie is averaging 15.5 points, 4.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals in 34.5 minutes across his previous two starts for the Lakers this season.