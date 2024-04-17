Dinwiddie recorded zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over five minutes during Tuesday's 110-106 Play-In Game victory over the Pelicans.

Dinwiddie barely touched the floor in the win, managing just five minutes of playing time. The Lakers opted to go with Gabe Vincent as the primary backup, a move that could very well stick given his defensive upside. Tuesday's win means the Lakers will now go on to face the Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.