Dinwiddie posted 26 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), two rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 150-145 victory over Indiana.

With D'Angelo Russell (illness) sidelined, Dinwiddie stepped in and turned in his best performance as a Laker. The guard hasn't scored more than 11 points during his tenure in Los Angeles, but his fill-in performance shows that the team's backcourt depth is in great shape. His spot on the depth chart limits any fantasy viability, however.