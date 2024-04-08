Dinwiddie will start Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Daniel Starkand of Lakers Nation reports
Dinwiddie returns to the starting lineup for the fourth time as a member of the Lakers due to Lebron James (illness) being out of the lineup. In his previous three starts, Dinwiddie averaged 12.7 points, 4.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 37.0 minutes per game.
