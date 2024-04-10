Dinwiddie isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Warriors, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

LeBron James will replace Dinwiddie in the starting lineup Tuesday after missing the previous game with an illness. Dinwiddie is averaging 4.8 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 22.0 minutes across his last five appearances coming off the bench.