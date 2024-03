Dinwiddie will start during Sunday's game against the Pacers, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Dinwiddie will get his second start as a member of the Lakers due to D'Angelo Russell (illness) being out of the lineup. In his previous start, Dinwiddie posted five points, three assists, two rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 34 minutes, so fantasy managers should not rush to add him to their lineup in most situations.