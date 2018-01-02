The Lakers assigned Blue to the G League's South Bay Lakers following Monday's 114-96 loss to the Timberwolves, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Blue dressed for Los Angeles during both halves of the back-to-back set in Houston and Minneapolis, failing to leave the bench in the double-overtime loss to the Rockets before logging 17 minutes Monday. The appearance Monday marked Blue's first game with the Lakers since Nov. 17, and after failing to impress in the outing with one point on 0-for-2 shooting from the field, it's unlikely the NBA team will call upon him for major minutes at any point in the foreseeable future.