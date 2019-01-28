Vander Blue: Nursing unknown injury
Blue failed to play Saturday against the Vipers due to an undisclosed injury.
Blue isn't currently with the team as he works towards a return from an unspecified issue. Details surrounding his situation have yet to be revealed, so it's unclear if this injury will cause him to miss multiple games. Blue is putting up 8.8 points through 22 contests this season with the Legends.
More News
-
Vander Blue: Waived by Lakers•
-
Lakers' Vander Blue: Heads back to G League•
-
Lakers' Vander Blue: With Lakers for road trip•
-
Lakers' Vander Blue: Signs two-way contract with Lakers•
-
Lakers' Vander Blue: Signs partially-guaranteed deal with Lakers•
-
Lakers guard Vander Blue calls week 'craziest of my life'•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....