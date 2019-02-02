Blue (undisclosed) scored 11 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and posted just a single rebound, assist and steal in the win Friday over the Skyforce.

Blue made more of an impact Wednesday, playing 27 minutes and scoring 14 points before fouling out, so given the guard only saw the court for 19 minutes on Friday, it appears as if the Legends are intent on managing the playing time of the former Marquette star.