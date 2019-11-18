Blue had three points (1-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist in Sunday's loss against Salt Lake City.

Blue struggled mightily from the field during the blowout loss Sunday, as the guard finished last on the team in points scored while shooting just 11.1 percent overall. The Marquette product has been sluggish offensively to begin the G League season; he's shooting just 32.4 percent from the floor and averaging 7.2 points over the first five games this year.