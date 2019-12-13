Vander Blue: Let go by G League Warriors
G League Santa Cruz waived Blue on Thursday.
Blue had played reasonably well for the Warriors this season, racking up 8.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 43.2 percent from beyond the arc over 14 games. Barring a claim on waivers, Blue will be headed for free agency.
