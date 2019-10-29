Vander Blue: Snagged by Santa Cruz
Blue was drafted in the second round of the 2019 G League draft by the Santa Cruz Warriors.
The Marquette product hasn't seen much NBA action since entering the league in 2013, playing in just 10 games over three seasons. Blue appeared 39 games a year ago for the Texas Legends, averaging 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 27.7 minutes.
