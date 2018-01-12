Blue was waived by the Lakers on Friday.

The former Marquette standout had appeared in only five games for the Lakers, spending much of the year with the South Bay Lakers, where he averaged 19.0 points and 5.3 assists in just under 35 minutes per game. Blue will look to catch on with another team but will likely land back in the G-League.

