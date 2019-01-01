Jefferson played four minutes off the bench Monday in the Magic's 125-100 loss to the Hornets, tallying two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT) and one rebound.

Jefferson, who went undrafted out of Duke in 2017, was actually a two-way player for the Timberwolves as a rookie, but never logged any NBA action and was instead deployed exclusively in the G League. He's remained a fixture in the G League again in 2018-19 -- this time with the Lakeland Magic -- but the opportunity arose for him to dress for Orlando on Monday with all of D.J. Augustin (ankle), Jonathon Simmons (ankle) and Timofey Mozgov (knee) sitting out. Jefferson finally made his long-awaited NBA debut in garbage time, but his performance probably wasn't anything that will convince coach Steve Clifford to include him in the rotation in future contests.