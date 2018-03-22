Magic's Arron Afflalo: Heads back to bench Thursday
Afflalo will come off the bench for Thursday's contest against Philly.
With Evan Fournier (knee), Jonathon Simmons (wrist) and Jonathan Isaac (foot) all out, coach Frank Vogel has opted to switch up his starting five once more, inserting Wesley Iwundu over Afflalo. It's not exactly clear if Afflalo will play in the contest, as he's been known to pick up DNP-CDs.
