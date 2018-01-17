Magic's Arron Afflalo: Ejected Tuesday, could face suspension

Afflalo was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves after throwing a punch at Minnesota's Nemanja Bjelica, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Afflalo and Bjelica got tangled up in the second quarter of Tuesday's contest, with Afflalo throwing a punch before Bjelica put him in a headlock. Considering the situation, there's a very good chance Afflalo faces some sort of suspension, so that will be something to monitor over the next few days. The Magic's next game comes on Thursday against the Cavaliers. Prior to the ejection, Afflalo finished scoreless (0-2 FG), with one rebound across five minutes.