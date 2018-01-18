Magic's Arron Afflalo: Suspended two games

Afflalo was suspended two games for throwing a punch at the Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

It's a seemingly light suspension considering Afflalo threw a legit punch at Bjelica, but the shooting guard will officially be out until next Tuesday's game against the Kings. His absence shouldn't have much of an impact on the team's rotation, but it likely will result in more backcourt minutes for Evan Fournier and Mario Hezonja.