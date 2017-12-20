Magic's Arron Afflalo: Will be available vs. Bulls

Afflalo will be available for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Back spasms kept the veteran on the shelf for the last three games, but he's been cleared to return to action and is expected to be available in his regular role. With Terrence Ross still out and Evan Fournier (ankle) sidelined, Afflalo could be set for a slight increase in minutes. The 32-year-old is averaging 4.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 19.8 minutes of action over his last six contests.