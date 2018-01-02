Magic's Bismack Biyombo: Another double-double in Monday's loss
Biyombo scored 13 points (4-9 FG, 5-6 FT) while adding 17 rebounds and three blocks in 29 minutes during Monday's 98-95 loss to the Nets.
The 17 boards were a season high for Biyombo, who's now posted three double-doubles in four games since Nikola Vucevic was sidelined with a hand injury. With Vucevic likely out until some time in February, Biyombo's expanded role should make him an elite source of rebounding for the next month-plus.
