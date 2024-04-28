Anthony produced three points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal over 15 minutes during Saturday's 112-89 win over the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Aside from a 10-point outing in Game 3, Anthony has scored only seven points (1-15 FG) during the postseason thus far. He averaged 11.5 points on 43.5 percent shooting during the regular season.