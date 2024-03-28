Anthony ended with 26 points (10-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 101-93 loss to the Warriors.

Anthony provided the scoring firepower off the bench Wednesday with Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs and the rest of the Magic starters struggling with their shot. Anthony has now scored in double digits in each of his last four games, and he is averaging 12.0 points on 46.2 percent shooting, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 23.2 minutes per game in March.