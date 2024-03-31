Anthony contributed 15 points (5-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 17 minutes during Saturday's 118-88 win over Memphis.

Anthony has been one of the most productive bench scorers in the Eastern Conference, and he made his presence felt in this one with a strong showing, particularly from three-point range. Anthony has now drained multiple threes in six games in a row, scoring in dougle digits five times during that stretch. His scoring exploits will be valuable in fantasy, but the fact that he's experiencing a drop in most of his stats for the third consecutive season diminishes his long-term value in dynasty formats.