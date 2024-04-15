Anthony amassed 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals over 17 minutes during Sunday's 113-88 victory over the Bucks.

Anthony led all bench players in Sunday's regular-season finale in scoring while hauling in a handful of rebounds and handing out a quartet of assists in a balanced outing on the second unit. Anthony, who also swiped a pair of steals, recorded at least 10 points, four rebounds and four assists in two of his final three games of the regular season.