Anthony contributed 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds across 22 minutes during Friday's 113-103 victory over the Raptors.

Anthony entered Friday's game shooting 36.0 percent from the field and 14.3 percent from three on 3.5 3PA/G in March, but he was able to provide solid production in the win. Anthony has come off the bench in every game this season after being a starter in 2021-22, and the 2020 first-round pick is averaging a career-low 11.6 points per game this season.