Anthony accumulated nine points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 19 minutes during Friday's 103-96 win over the Cavaliers in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Anthony closed the game Friday, providing the Magic with some much-needed floor spacing. With Gary Harris (hamstring), Anthony slid into a larger role, something that could stick for Game 7 should Harris remain sidelined.
