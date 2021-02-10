Anthony suffered a right shoulder strain and won't return to Tuesday's game at Portland.

The 20-year-old had four points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and four rebounds in 14 minutes before suffering the injury during the second quarter, and he won't be retaking the court after halftime. Anthony should be considered questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Warriors until the team updates his status. Frank Mason should see increased run at the point for Orlando in the meantime.