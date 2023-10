Anthony logged 20 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 116-86 victory over the Rockets.

Anthony and the Magic agreed to a three-year, $39 million extension just before the start of the regular season, and he celebrated that by leading Orlando in scoring in the season opener despite coming off the bench. Anthony, who ended just two boards shy of a double-double, should be one of the Magic's main bench options going forward.