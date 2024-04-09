Wagner is listed as questionable due to a right ankle sprain but was present during Orlando's morning shootaround ahead of Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

Wagner sprained his right ankle during Sunday's win over the Bulls and didn't return. An MRI confirmed the sprain, but it's encouraging that Orlando is still giving him a chance to suit up Tuesday. The Magic have four games remaining in the regular season, including two against the Bucks, who hold a one-game lead over Orlando for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.