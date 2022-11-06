Wagner recorded 31 points (13-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, six assists and three steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 126-123 overtime loss to the Kings.

Wagner connected on his first three shots of the game and finished the first half with 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting as the Magic jumped out to an 18-point lead. He finished the game by going a perfect 5-of-5 from the field in overtime for another 10 points, though his effort would fall short as the Magic fell to the Kings on a buzzer-beating three from De'Aaron Fox. The 31 points were a season-high for Wagner, while he also reached his second-highest assist total of the season with six.