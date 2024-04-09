Wagner (ankle) is out for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Wagner left Sunday's game against the Bulls with a sprained right ankle, and the Magic won't risk him considering the team already secured a playoff berth. It's highly unlikely that he'll be able to play in the second half of the back-to-back set against the Bucks on Wednesday, and it wouldn't be surprising if the Magic decide to rest him until the start of the postseason. This means Joe Ingles and Anthony Black could be in line to see extra minutes vs. Houston.