Wagner (sprained right ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bulls. He'll finish with 16 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal during 20 minutes.

Wagner twisted his ankle in the third quarter and the initial X-rays came back negative. Still, he'll be held out of the closing quarter with a sprained ankle. Expect Joe Ingles and Cole Anthony to see more minutes in the fourth quarter in place of Wagner. Wagner's next chance to play will come Tuesday at Houston for the opening leg of a back-to-back.