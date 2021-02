Clark scored six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and grabbed two rebounds across 21 minutes in a 123-112 victory over the Kings on Friday.

Clark has started each of the Magic's past six games with Aaron Gordon sidelined with an ankle injury, but he hasn't done much with the opportunity, averaging only 2.3 points and 1.7 boards over that stretch. He figures to continue to see minutes given the 4-6 week timeline for Gordon's return, but Clark simply isn't productive enough to be a fantasy consideration.