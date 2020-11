Clark will re-sign with the Magic for two-years, $4.1 million, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Clark spent the second half of the 2019-20 campaign with the Magic, where he averaged 3.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 14.8 minutes. The 26-year-old should be in line for a similar role in 2020-21, making him irrelevant in almost all fantasy leagues.