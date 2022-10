Suggs suffered a capsule sprain and a bone bruise in Friday's preseason game versus the Mavericks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

While Suggs is slated to miss some time because of the injury, he's at least avoided the worst-case scenario. Per Wojnariowski, his timetable to retake the floor will depend on how he responds to treatment, so it will be worth monitoring his progress as the regular season approaches.