Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said Suggs (leg) was limited in practice to shooting drills Thursday, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

Suggs suffered a left knee capsule sprain and a bone bruise in last Friday's preseason game versus the Mavericks. While it is unclear if the 2021 No. 5 pick will be able to return for the regular-season opener in Detroit, his return to practice is a good sign that he will not miss an extended period of time.