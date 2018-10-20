Magic's Jerian Grant: Swipes three steals in Friday's loss
Grant registered seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three steals, two assists, and one rebound in 25 minutes during Friday's 120-88 loss to the Hornets.
Grant remains an inefficient scorer with a shaky jumper whose best abilities are defense and dishing. He has seen more minutes than veteran starter D.J. Augustin in each of the first two games, but it's unclear how much time the Magic plan to commit to Grant.
