Simmons (ankle) is not listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the 76er's Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Simmons hurt his left ankle in Thursday's loss to the Knicks, but he was ultimately able to return to the contest. Given his absence from the injury report, it doesn't look like Simmons is having any lingering issues with the ankle and should be a full go Saturday.

