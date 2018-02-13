Magic's Mario Hezonja: Scores game-high 24 in Monday's loss
Hezonja scored 24 points (8-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding six rebounds, four steals and three blocks in 30 minutes during Monday's 105-101 loss to the Bulls.
He's now struck for 20 or more point in three of the last five games, averaging 17.0 points, 6.0 boards, 2.4 steals and 2.0 three-pointers over that stretch. Hezonja's role will diminish once Aaron Gordon (hip) is back, but the 2015 fifth overall pick is finally showing that he can be a contributor for the Magic. Don't be surprised if Hezonja slips into a sixth-man role after the All-Star break that allows him to maintain some of his fantasy value.
