Fultz tallied 26 points (11-21 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes Sunday in the Magic's 120-113 win over the Wizards.

Fultz's all-around production was lacking in the back end of a two-game set with the Wizards, but he was once again aggressive on offense, clearing 20 points for the second game in a row. While Fultz still isn't firing from three-point range with much regularity, he's continuing to show more signs that his once-broken shot has been fixed. Through three games, his true shooting percentage sits at 56.7 percent (up five points from 2019-20), and he's converted 12 of 13 shots from the foul line.