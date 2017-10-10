Magic's Marreese Speights: Scores 15 points in Monday's preseason loss
Speights provided 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound in 18 minutes during Monday's 99-96 loss to the Mavericks.
Speights matched his career high in threes made and attempted, and he didn't need many minutes to do so. On the other hand, he also managed to commit six turnovers and five fouls. Speights has averaged 15.3 minutes per game in his career, and that's unlikely to improve since he'll be fighting for time with Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon, and Bismack Biyombo, among others.
More News
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Signing with Magic•
-
Clippers' Marreese Speights: Opts out of contract•
-
Clippers' Marreese Speights: Struggles in Game 4 start•
-
Clippers' Marreese Speights: Will start Game 4•
-
Clippers' Marreese Speights: Likely to start Game 4•
-
Clippers' Marreese Speights: Co-leads bench in scoring Saturday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...