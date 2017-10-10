Magic's Marreese Speights: Scores 15 points in Monday's preseason loss

Speights provided 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound in 18 minutes during Monday's 99-96 loss to the Mavericks.

Speights matched his career high in threes made and attempted, and he didn't need many minutes to do so. On the other hand, he also managed to commit six turnovers and five fouls. Speights has averaged 15.3 minutes per game in his career, and that's unlikely to improve since he'll be fighting for time with Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon, and Bismack Biyombo, among others.