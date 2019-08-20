Marreese Speights: Gets workout with Lakers
Speights will have an individual workout with the Lakers this week, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
After losing DeMarcus Cousins to a torn ACL, the Lakers are on a quest to find another veteran center to take his spot on the roster. Speights signed a contract with the Guangzhou Long-Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association earlier this summer, but chances are he would welcome a potential return to the NBA. Los Angeles is also holding private workouts with Dwight Howard and Joakim Noah.
