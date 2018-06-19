Marreese Speights: Headed to China
Speights agreed to a contract Monday with the Guangzhou Long-Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, freelance reporter David Pick reports.
Since Speights signed a one-year deal with Orlando last summer, he won't officially become a free agent until July, when his contract with the CBA club should become official. After struggling to find playing time and seeing his efficiency decline with a rebuilding Magic club in 2017-18, Speights was unlikely to garner much more than another one-year contract with minimal guaranteed money from NBA teams. His deal with Guangzhou likely contains more favorable terms, and should afford him the opportunity to potentially return to the NBA once the CBA season concludes at some point between February and May, depending on if or how deep Guangzhou advances in the playoffs.
More News
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Finds himself buried•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Scores 14 points in rare appearance•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Plays 15 minutes in blow-out•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: DNP-CD in loss to Raptors•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Will not play in next two games•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Scores 12 off bench Monday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....