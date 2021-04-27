Wagner agreed to a one-year contract with the Magic on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Wagner will be moving on to his third team of the season after stops in Washington and Boston. The 2018 first-round pick was productive on a per-minute basis over his 34 appearances, averaging 5.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 12.8 minutes per contest while shooting 48.5 percent from the floor and 77.8 percent from the free-throw line. Wagner will likely slot in as Orlando's No. 3 center behind Wendell Carter and Mo Bamba.