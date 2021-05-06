Wagner dropped 20 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds, two steals and a block in 26 minutes of Wednesday's 132-96 loss to the Celtics.

Wagner connected on a career-high nine free throws in Wednesday's loss and has scored at least 20 points in two of his last three games. With Chuma Okeke (ankle) looking like he's done for the season, Wagner will likely continue to see expanded playing time.