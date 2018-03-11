Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Bounces back with double-double Saturday

Vucevic tallied 17 points (8-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Saturday's 113-105 loss to the Clippers.

Vucevic had a bit of a downturn on the boards Friday versus the Kings, but the 27-year-old bounced back with his third double-double in the last four games. The offensively proficient big man took his most shot attempts since Dec. 22, the last full game he played before suffering the hand injury that would ultimately cost him 23 contests. Vucevic has scored in double digits in each game since his return, and Saturday's productive effort confirms that Friday's modest outing was likely a one-game outlier.